Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $104.15 and last traded at $105.62, with a volume of 3992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

