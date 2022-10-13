Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

MILN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,622. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.