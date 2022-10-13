Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.18

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.09, with a volume of 11777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Globe Life Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

