GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

RXRX opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.