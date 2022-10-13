GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,600 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 8,063,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.