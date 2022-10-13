Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE:GOL opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

