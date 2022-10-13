Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $248.37 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem (GLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Golem has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Golem is 0.24910279 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,307,718.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://golem.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

