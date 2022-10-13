Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOSS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 15,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,454. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 304,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 202.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 270.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 822,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.