Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 3.2 %

GRP.U stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

