Gratus Capital LLC Has $20.36 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.59 and a 200 day moving average of $512.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

