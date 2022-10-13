Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.35. 14,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.