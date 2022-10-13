Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.73

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 4668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

