Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

KMI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 927,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,325,852. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

