Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,960. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $86.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.