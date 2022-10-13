Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 38,204 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,204 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 351,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,989. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

