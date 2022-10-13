Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 95.8% in September

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCU traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,799. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.