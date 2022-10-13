Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of GPP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. EVR Research LP boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

