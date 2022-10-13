Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 116,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 656,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.18. The company has a market cap of £12.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.