Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Greggs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

