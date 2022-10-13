Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.