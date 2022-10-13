Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Market Perform”

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 29,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $487.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $138.87 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 375.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

