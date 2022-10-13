Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

