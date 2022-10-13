Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 409,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $6,673,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

