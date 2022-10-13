Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.97. 9,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.
