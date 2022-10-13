Grove Bank & Trust Sells 5,021 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. 201,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,392. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.