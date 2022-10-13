Grove (GVR) Price Tops $0.0000

Grove (GVR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Grove has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $54.88 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,953,060,872,402,030 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove (GVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grove has a current supply of 59,939,115,319,048,620 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grove is 0 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,878,054.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grovetoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.