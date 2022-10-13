Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
PAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of PAC traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.18. 19,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.