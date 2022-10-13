Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PAC traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.18. 19,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $330.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 42.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

