Gruss & Co. LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold comprises about 1.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.0% in the first quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 272,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:SA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,870. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

