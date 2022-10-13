Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gruss & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.67. 158,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

