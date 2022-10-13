Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 223 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $207.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

