Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.1 %

K stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

