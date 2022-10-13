Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bakkt by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bakkt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKKT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

BKKT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 17,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

