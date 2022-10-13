Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 26,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,814. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $663.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

