Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $55.94 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians (GOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guild of Guardians has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 48,235,476.29670475 in circulation. The last known price of Guild of Guardians is 0.181913 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,240,286.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.guildofguardians.com/.”

