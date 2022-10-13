Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 633.3% in September

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $2.52 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
