Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 633.3% in September

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $2.52 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.