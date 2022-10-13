GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $452.22 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $452.22 million and $3,289.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009092 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a cryptocurrency . GXChain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 75,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of GXChain is 0.4888765 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,456.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gxs.gxb.io/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

