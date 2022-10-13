H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

