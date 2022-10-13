Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HLG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242. The company has a market cap of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

