Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker's stock.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 107,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

