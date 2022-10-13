Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €133.70 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €133.70 ($136.43) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.0 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.80 ($156.94) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.70.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.