Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 989 ($11.95).

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching GBX 787.60 ($9.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,685,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 878.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 876.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,712.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

