Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

HE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 3,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

