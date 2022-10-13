Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 51,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,307. The stock has a market cap of $849.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $48.12.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
