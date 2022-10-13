Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 51,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,307. The stock has a market cap of $849.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

