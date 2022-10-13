Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Hayward has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after buying an additional 219,086 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,613,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.