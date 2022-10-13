H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 1,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,205. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

