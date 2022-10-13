Head to Head Comparison: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -12.52% -16.04% -5.97% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 1 5 0 2.57 Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $107.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.10%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 287.98%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than NovoCure.

This table compares NovoCure and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 15.47 -$58.35 million ($0.65) -121.60 Nyxoah $1.01 million 150.65 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nyxoah beats NovoCure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.