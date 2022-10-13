Head to Head Review: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Cicero N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and Cicero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 795.66%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Cicero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.45 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.56 Cicero $1.54 million N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Cicero beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Cicero

(Get Rating)

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.