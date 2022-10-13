Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) versus Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Critical Comparison

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 497.01%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 5.71% 5.68% 5.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,099.20 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.75 $6.76 million $0.28 14.11

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

