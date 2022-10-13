Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $152.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00080707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00059636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06253083 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $182,770,768.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

