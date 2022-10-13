Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 1,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $563.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
