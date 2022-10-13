Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 1,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $563.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.